Hand grenade exploded in student's hand in Dasht-e-Barchi area, according to Afghan media

Over 50 injured in explosion near school in Kabul Hand grenade exploded in student's hand in Dasht-e-Barchi area, according to Afghan media

More than 52 people were injured when a hand grenade exploded near a school in Afghanistan's capital on Monday, local media reported.

The hand grenade exploded near a private school in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul’s 18th police district, local broadcaster Tolo News reported, citing Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police.

The injured were taken to hospitals, according to the report.

According to eyewitnesses, the hand grenade was in the possession of a student and exploded in his hand.

Zadran said that security teams rushed to the scene and an investigation has begun.

