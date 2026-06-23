US president predicts 'much better' relations with Colombia under new conservative government

Trump says Colombia's president-elect called him to express gratitude for endorsement US president predicts 'much better' relations with Colombia under new conservative government

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Colombian President-elect Abelardo De La Espriella called him to thank him for his endorsement as he predicted "much better" relations under the incoming conservative government.

"He called me last night, and he thanked me for the endorsement," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office. "He won the election. He wasn't anticipated to win, but he won, and he won handily."

Trump praised the outcome of his campaign.

"I said, you ran a great campaign," he added.

Asked what he anticipated for US-Colombia relations, Trump responded: "Much better. He's going to be a great president."

De La Espriella, a 47-year-old defense lawyer, won approximately 49.7% of the vote against Senator Ivan Cepeda, who received 48.7%, according to preliminary official results with more than 99% of the ballots counted.

Trump had endorsed De La Espriella earlier this month.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also congratulated the president-elect by phone, saying the administration looked forward to working together.

De La Espriella's victory ends four years of rule by Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, whose relationship with the Trump administration had been marked by open friction.

Petro, a vocal critic of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, appeared at a pro-Palestinian rally in Manhattan in September 2025, where he called on US soldiers to disobey presidential orders. The State Department subsequently canceled his visa.

The US Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on Petro after he described US military strikes on suspected drug vessels off South America's coast as "murder."

