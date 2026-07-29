Saudi Foreign Ministry says kingdom will not hesitate to take 'all necessary measures' if Iran-backed groups launch new attacks after overnight US-coordinated strikes in Iraq

Saudi Arabia warns of further strikes in Iraq if Iran-backed groups launch new attacks Saudi Foreign Ministry says kingdom will not hesitate to take 'all necessary measures' if Iran-backed groups launch new attacks after overnight US-coordinated strikes in Iraq

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said its overnight strikes on Iran-backed group targets in Iraq were carried out in self-defense and warned it would take further military action if the groups launched new attacks against the kingdom.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the strikes, conducted by the Saudi Armed Forces in coordination with the US Central Command (CENTCOM), targeted "specific" sites in Iraq linked to attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities.

The ministry said the operation was carried out under the right of self-defense guaranteed by international law in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

It accused Iranian-backed groups in Iraq of adopting "an irresponsible escalatory approach" despite Saudi efforts to help reduce regional tensions and preserve regional security and stability.

The ministry said the groups had violated international law and ignored the principles of good neighborliness and Islamic brotherhood.

While reiterating that the kingdom does not seek escalation, the ministry warned that if further attacks occur, Saudi Arabia "will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to preserve the Kingdom's sovereignty and protect its citizens and assets."

In a separate statement, the Defense Ministry said the joint operation with the US was launched in response to attacks originating from Iraqi territory against Saudi petroleum facilities.

Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, the ministry said Saudi Arabia and the US carried out "precise and targeted strikes" against sites in Iraq linked to the attacks on the kingdom's energy infrastructure.

"The Kingdom emphasizes that it does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression it faces," the ministry added.