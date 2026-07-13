Event will feature political figures who held critical positions in state administration on the eve of the attempted coup

Türkiye's ruling party to commemorate July 15 coup attempt with eyewitnesses Event will feature political figures who held critical positions in state administration on the eve of the attempted coup

Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party will hold a symposium marking the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The event will feature political figures who held critical positions in the state administration on the night of the attempted coup.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, the event will be organized by the AK Party’s Department of Political and Legal Affairs on July 14.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who also serves as chairman for the party, is expected to attend the symposium, which will be held at the Congress Hall of the party headquarters.

Erdogan is scheduled to address participants at the opening of the event, which will be held under the theme “Victory of the National Will.” Hayati Yazici, AK Party deputy chairman responsible for political and legal affairs, will also deliver a speech.

Yazici will also moderate the discussions.

Speakers will include Ismail Kahraman, who served as speaker of the Turkish parliament on the night of July 15; Binali Yildirim, the prime minister at the time; Efkan Ala, the interior minister at the time; and Mustafa Atas, who was then head of the AK Party’s Organization Department.

The program will also include a photography exhibition depicting the events that took place on the night of July 15.

'July 15 was victory of national will, and those who believe in democracy'

Yazici told Anadolu that 10 years had passed since the "treacherous coup attempt" by FETO.

Yazici said the Department of Political and Legal Affairs would host the symposium as part of the anniversary commemorations.

“We will organize this symposium to examine, from political and legal perspectives, the coup attempt that was defeated through the strong and determined leadership of our president and the honorable resistance of our nation.

"Our aim is to strengthen democratic memory, demonstrate Türkiye’s experience in combating tutelage and develop a political and legal perspective for the future,” he said.

“As the AK Party, we attach great importance to institutionally transferring into the country’s political memory the noble stance displayed against the July 15 coup attempt, which was thwarted through the historic call of our president and the courage and heroic resistance of our beloved nation,” Yazici said.

“July 15 is not an ordinary date. July 15 represents the most severe, most treacherous and bloodiest coup attempt in Türkiye’s political history.

"July 15 is the victory of our beloved nation, the national will and all those who believe in democracy against the vile and brutal coup attempt by the FETO terrorist organization, which directly targeted our people, the Republic of Türkiye, our president, our government, our flag, our homeland and our country," he further said.

“Just as our nation has defended its independence throughout history, it defended its independence and future with the same spirit on the night of July 15.

"Our greatest responsibility is not merely to commemorate July 15, but to keep that spirit alive, strengthen our unity and solidarity, defend the national will under all circumstances and pass this sacred legacy on to future generations.



"The spirit of July 15 is not merely the name of a single night; it is the name of the unshakable will of a nation that will never compromise its independence," he further added.