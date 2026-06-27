US Geological Survey forecast 8% chance of aftershock larger than 6.0 in next week

Venezuela hit with 4.7 magnitude aftershock US Geological Survey forecast 8% chance of aftershock larger than 6.0 in next week

Venezuela was hit with a 4.7 magnitude earthquake Friday as the nation recovers from devastating earthquakes earlier this week.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an aftershock was felt 54 kilometers (34 miles) north of El Limon, at a depth of 10 kilometers, at 2216GMT, keeping traumatized survivors on edge amid rescue operations.

There is an 8% (1-in-12) chance of an aftershock larger than 6.0 in the next week, according to the latest USGS forecast.

The USGS reported that two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck Venezuela on Wednesday, 39 seconds apart.

The 7.5 magnitude quake occurred 23 kilometers southeast of the city of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the 7.2 magnitude quake struck 23.9 kilometers northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state, according to the USGS.

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes has risen to 920, while the number injured has reached 3,360, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez confirmed Friday.

International aid and search and rescue parties have been deployed to lead humanitarian response efforts in cooperation with Venezuelan authorities.