China's embassy says continuing to coordinate with local authorities, provide assistance in aftermath of disaster

At least 7 Chinese nationals confirmed dead in Venezuela earthquakes China's embassy says continuing to coordinate with local authorities, provide assistance in aftermath of disaster

At least seven Chinese nationals have died in the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela earlier this week, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

China's embassy in Venezuela said it is continuing to coordinate with local authorities and provide assistance in the aftermath of the disaster, which caused widespread casualties and damage.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing will send emergency humanitarian assistance and a rescue team to support relief efforts in Venezuela.

"The Chinese government and the Red Cross Society of China will provide emergency humanitarian aid to Venezuela, respectively," Guo told reporters in Beijing.

China will also send a rescue team to assist with search-and-rescue operations and medical relief, he added.

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday has risen to 920, while the number of injured has reached 3,360, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.

Search and rescue operations are continuing across the country, while authorities fear the number of dead and injured may rise further.