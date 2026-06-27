Acting director of National Dengue Control Unit says island nation recording 600 to 700 cases each day

Sri Lanka’s dengue outbreak reaches epidemic level as cases top 50,000: Health officials Acting director of National Dengue Control Unit says island nation recording 600 to 700 cases each day

Sri Lanka is facing a dengue epidemic after confirmed infections surpassed 50,000 in 2026, with 29 deaths reported, media reports said Saturday, citing health authorities.

Kapila Kannangara, acting director of the National Dengue Control Unit, said the country is recording between 600 and 700 new cases each day, driven by favorable weather, widespread mosquito breeding and insufficient public participation in prevention efforts, according to the Daily Mirror.

Health officials carried out a special dengue control campaign in 600 high-risk areas identified as hotspots during the southwest monsoon.

The operation focused on eliminating mosquito breeding sites through community clean-up drives and public awareness programs involving schools, local authorities and government agencies.

Thousands of mosquito breeding sites were identified during the nationwide campaign.

Kannangara said authorities expect the intensified prevention measures to reduce infections in the coming weeks, but urged the public to continue removing stagnant water around homes and cooperate with health inspectors.

Sri Lanka has experienced several major dengue outbreaks in recent years, including its worst in 2017, when more than 186,000 cases and 440 deaths were recorded.