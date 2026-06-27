Lebanon, Israel sign deal after 4 days of US-mediated negotiations for 'lasting peace and security’

FACTBOX - Key points in US-mediated framework between Israel, Lebanon Lebanon, Israel sign deal after 4 days of US-mediated negotiations for 'lasting peace and security’

14-point framework outlines Israeli retreat from Lebanon, disarming of armed groups, Lebanese reconstruction

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored “framework deal” in Washington on Friday, concluding the fifth round of negotiations aimed at resolving outstanding disputes between the two sides, including Israel’s continued occupation of parts of southern Lebanon.

Details of the framework were not announced during the signing ceremony, but the full text was later published by the US Department of State.

The framework affirms a shared goal of achieving “lasting peace and security” in Lebanon and declares the sides’ “ambition to end conflict between them, ensure the sovereignty and security of both countries, and establish peaceful neighborly relations between the two countries.”

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel's offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded more than 12,000 others, and displaced more than one million people, according to official Lebanese figures.

Here are the key details of the framework signed Friday:​​​​​​​

