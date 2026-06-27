FACTBOX - Key points in US-mediated framework between Israel, Lebanon

Efe Ozkan
27 June 2026•Update: 27 June 2026
- 14-point framework outlines Israeli retreat from Lebanon, disarming of armed groups, Lebanese reconstruction
Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored “framework deal” in Washington on Friday, concluding the fifth round of negotiations aimed at resolving outstanding disputes between the two sides, including Israel’s continued occupation of parts of southern Lebanon.
Details of the framework were not announced during the signing ceremony, but the full text was later published by the US Department of State.
The framework affirms a shared goal of achieving “lasting peace and security” in Lebanon and declares the sides’ “ambition to end conflict between them, ensure the sovereignty and security of both countries, and establish peaceful neighborly relations between the two countries.”
Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
Since March 2, 2026, Israel's offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded more than 12,000 others, and displaced more than one million people, according to official Lebanese figures.
Here are the key details of the framework signed Friday:
- Israel and Lebanon declare their intent to end the conflict, formally conclude any state of war, and resolve outstanding issues through direct talks US-mediated.
- Israel and Lebanon commit to a phased process in which the Lebanese army restores authority across Lebanon, non-state armed groups are disarmed, and Israeli forces gradually withdraw from Lebanese territory.
- The Lebanese army will take control of agreed of an initial two pilot zones after non-state armed groups are disarmed there, allowing phased Israeli withdrawals, reconstruction and the return of civilians. More pilot zones are to be designated by mutual consent between the sides.
- Lebanon pledges to restore full sovereignty over its territory, disarm all non-state armed groups and ensure the state has sole authority to use force, with US-led international and Arab support.
- Israel states it has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon and that disarming Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups would “eliminate any future need” for Israeli military action or presence.
- Lebanon reaffirms that only its state security forces are responsible for national security and defense, rejecting any state or non-state actor’s use of force on its behalf without explicit authorization.
- Lebanon and Israel affirm their right to self-defense but say no third party may act on their behalf, while agreeing to form a US-backed military coordination group to implement the framework.
- Both sides express support for a secure Lebanon under full state sovereignty, with no non-state armed group threatening either country, and view Lebanese army deployment, civilian return and security in northern Israel as essential to lasting peace.
- The US will support efforts to strengthen the Lebanese army’s control across Lebanon and disarm non-state armed groups, with any new assistance tied to verifiable milestones, transparency and oversight.
- The US will work with international partners to help rebuild Lebanon's infrastructure and economy. This will include reconstruction aid, humanitarian assistance and investment to support long-term recovery.
- Lebanon and the US commit to preventing reconstruction funds from reaching non-state armed groups or affiliated entities and to taking legal measures against them.
- Lebanon and Israel will establish US-facilitated working groups and direct engagement tracks to draft a comprehensive peace and security agreement and pursue a lasting peace.
- Israel and Lebanon commit to good-faith measures, including ending hostile actions in international forums and working to return human remains and release detainees.
- Both governments acknowledge the US' role in supporting efforts to end the conflict and achieve lasting peace, expressing appreciation for the leadership and vision of President Donald Trump.