‘I have determined that appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 Model,’ writes commerce secretary

US lifts block on Anthropic Mythos 5 AI model ‘I have determined that appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 Model,’ writes commerce secretary

The US on Friday lifted its block on Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 AI model, allowing the model’s distribution to more than 100 American institutions.

The decision came in a letter sent to Anthropic, two weeks after the government imposed export controls on the AI model.

“I have determined that appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 Model,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick wrote to Anthropic’s chief compute officer Tom Brown on Friday, citing “significant progress” in the intense, daily talks between the government and the company since the block took effect.

“We are working to provision the approved set of providers and restore their access to Mythos 5 as quickly as possible. We are pleased to see this progress and continue to work with the government to expand access to Mythos 5 and make Fable 5 available for general use again,” Anthropic said in a statement.

The move comes the same day OpenAI released its latest model, GPT-5.6, to a short list of government-approved partners. It is being seen as a major de-escalation in the confrontation between the Trump administration and Anthropic concerning national security.​​​​​​​