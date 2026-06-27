US military transport arrives in Venezuela with specialized disaster relief teams US Air Force C-17 lands in Caracas carrying rescue experts and canine units to aid earthquake recovery

The US Embassy in Caracas confirmed Friday the arrival of the first US military transport aircraft carrying specialized equipment and rescue personnel to reinforce emergency operations following Wednesday's catastrophic twin earthquakes in Venezuela.

The humanitarian aid arrived aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III heavy transport aircraft, marking the initial phase of a relief mobilization authorized by Washington.

The deployment consists of two disaster response teams comprising approximately 160 personnel, including urban search-and-rescue firefighters, trauma physicians and structural engineers specializing in subterranean rescues and collapsed infrastructure recovery.

"A C-17 Globemaster III was loaded overnight at Dover AFB with Urban Search and Rescue personnel and equipment for transport to Venezuela in support of State Department-led humanitarian response efforts," US Southern Command said in a post on US social media company X on Friday. "America's military is delivering the people and capabilities needed to save lives."

To help locate survivors beneath debris, the teams deployed 12 canine units. Experts say rescue dogs are vital during the critical first 72 hours following a seismic disaster due to their speed in navigating unstable and difficult-to-access ruins.

The personnel also brought advanced equipment including listening devices and thermal imaging gear designed to evaluate structural integrity, conduct complex extractions and provide technical support to local first responders.

The aircraft are joining US forces already in the country, as well as those aboard the amphibious transport ship USS Fort Lauderdale, the littoral combat ship USS Billings and at American bases around the region.

Speaking from Washington, US President Donald Trump addressed the deployment and the broader humanitarian situation. "We're helping Venezuela. They had a tremendous earthquake, a lot of people killed – unbelievable – in Caracas, and we have a lot of people over there helping," he said.

Trump also commented on Washington's current relationship with Caracas. "But Venezuela has been fantastic. We've had a great relationship. It was a one-day war. We hit them so hard – a one-day war. Now we've taken out millions of barrels of oil, and we've paid for the war many times over. But just as importantly, they are doing better than they've ever done," he added.

He was referring to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation on Jan. 3. Since then, US-Venezuela relations have seen a turnaround. The two countries have restored diplomatic ties, Venezuelan oil sanctions have been lifted, and Trump has praised the leadership of Delcy Rodriguez, the acting president.