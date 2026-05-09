US military strikes suspected narco-trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific 2 alleged narco-terrorists killed as US target vessel linked to designated terror organization

The US military announced Friday that it carried out a lethal strike against a vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two alleged narco-terrorists.

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said on US social media platform X that intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

The strike was ordered by SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan and carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear against a vessel it described as operated by a designated terror organization.

Saying that one individual survived the strike, the command said, "Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor."

"No U.S. military forces were harmed," it added.