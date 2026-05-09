Trump congratulates Scotland’s John Swinney on reelection

US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated Scotland's First Minister John Swinney for winning reelection, praising his efforts on tariff relief for Scottish whiskey.

"Congratulations to John Swinney on winning his Re-Election for First Minister of Scotland," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"He is a good man, who worked very hard, along with the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, with respect to Tariff relief for Great Scottish Whiskey — and deserves this Big Electoral Victory!" he added.

Elections were held Thursday in England, Scotland and Wales. Swinney’s Scottish National Party secured a record fifth term in office with 58 seats in the 129-member parliament, while Labour and Reform UK tied for second with 17 seats each.