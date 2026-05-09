China accuses Japan of pursuing military expansion under Indo-Pacific strategy

There was no immediate reaction from Tokyo regarding Chinese statement

China on Saturday accused Japan of using regional security cooperation and its “free and open Indo-Pacific” strategy as a cover for military expansion, warning that Tokyo’s actions threaten regional peace and stability, according to state-run media.

Regarding the recent visits by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Australia and Vietnam aimed at strengthening security ties, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin accused Tokyo of promoting bloc confrontation, Global Times reported.

"Under the pretexts of the so-called 'free and open Indo-Pacific' and 'security cooperation,' governing authorities in Japan are instigating bloc confrontation and building 'small circles,' " he said, adding: "This undermines the strategic security and interests of other countries, and serves as an excuse for Japan to break free from the restrictions on its military development, which we firmly oppose."

Jiang also criticized calls within Japan to revise the country’s post-war pacifist constitution, and said such moves reflected a shift from “covert military buildup to overt war preparation.”

He warned that what Beijing described as rising “neo-militarism” in Japan posed an increasing threat to peace in Asia.

The Chinese official also referred to the legacy of World War II, noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the Tokyo Trials, which prosecuted Japanese wartime leaders after the war.

He accused Japanese right-wing groups of attempting to downplay wartime aggression and glorify convicted war criminals honored at the Yasukuni Shrine.

China urged Japan to “face up to history” and take concrete steps to gain the trust of neighboring Asian countries and the broader international community.

There was no immediate reaction from Tokyo regarding China’s latest statement.

Meanwhile, Jiang also urged "relevant countries" to stop forming blocs and creating a camp confrontation.

Commenting on a recent summit between the Japanese and Filipino defense ministers in which they pledged to strengthen defense cooperation, the spokesperson said: "Certain politicians from Japan and the Philippines have been hyping up false narratives on maritime issues and making groundless accusations against China, which China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes."