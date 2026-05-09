Baku delivered domestically produced petroleum products to the neighboring for the first time in December

Azerbaijan delivers another shipment of petroleum products to Armenia Baku delivered domestically produced petroleum products to the neighboring for the first time in December

Azerbaijan on Saturday delivered 479 tons of diesel fuel in eight railcars to Armenia, state news agency Azertag reported.

Baku has so far exported more than 8,500 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Yerevan.

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia is also being transported through Azerbaijan.

To date, more than 27,000 tons of grain, 4,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum and 68 tons of buckwheat have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan delivered domestically produced petroleum products to Armenia for the first time in December.

The two South Caucasus neighbors signed a declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House in August 2025, alongside US President Donald Trump, to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes and normalize relations.