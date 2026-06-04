Food is primary source of cadmium exposure in France, particularly through cereals, says national health agency ANSES

French lawmakers back bill to curb cadmium exposure through stricter fertilizer limits Food is primary source of cadmium exposure in France, particularly through cereals, says national health agency ANSES

France's National Assembly on Wednesday approved a bill aimed at reducing public exposure to cadmium, a toxic heavy metal linked to cancer and other serious health risks, by tightening limits on cadmium levels in phosphate fertilizers.

The bill passed its first reading by 144 votes to 22 despite government opposition. Officials argued that the proposed timeline was too ambitious and could undermine the competitiveness of French agriculture, according to daily Le Parisien.

The legislation, introduced by Green Party lawmaker Benoit Biteau and backed by left-wing parties as well as members of the centrist MoDem, Horizons, and Renaissance groups, will now proceed to the Senate.

Cadmium accumulates in agricultural soils through phosphate fertilizers and can subsequently enter the food chain.

According to France's national health agency ANSES, food is the primary source of cadmium exposure in France, particularly through cereals such as wheat and rice.

Long-term exposure to cadmium is recognized as carcinogenic and can also cause kidney damage, reproductive toxicity, and bone fragility.

ANSES said in 2025 that nearly half of the French population had cadmium exposure levels exceeding recommended health thresholds.

The agency has recommended lowering the maximum cadmium content in phosphate fertilizers to 20 milligrams per kilogram.

France currently benefits from a derogation allowing fertilizer cadmium levels of up to 90 mg/kg, compared with the EU standard of 60 mg/kg.

Under the bill adopted by lawmakers, the maximum permitted level would fall to 40 mg/kg in 2027 and to 20 mg/kg from 2030.

The government has proposed a slower transition through a decree currently under public consultation, with limits reduced to 60 mg/kg in 2027, 40 mg/kg in 2030, and 20 mg/kg by 2038.

Deputy Ecological Transition Minister Mathieu Lefevre acknowledged that the French population is more heavily exposed to cadmium than many of its European neighbors but argued that the timetable approved by parliament was unrealistic and could threaten France's food sovereignty and agricultural sector.

Supporters of the bill said the accelerated timetable reflects an urgent public health need and urged the government to implement the measures without delay.