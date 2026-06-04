Beijing calls on Washington to end its sanctions and blockade against Cuba following US accusations that Havana sponsors terrorism

China says 'fabricated narratives' cannot justify US sanctions on Cuba Beijing calls on Washington to end its sanctions and blockade against Cuba following US accusations that Havana sponsors terrorism

China on Thursday criticized United States sanctions against Cuba, saying “fabricated narratives and smearing” cannot justify Washington’s longstanding embargo and other punitive measures against the island nation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said US sanctions and the blockade have “wreaked havoc on Cuba’s economy and people’s livelihoods” and caused suffering for Cubans, while drawing broad opposition from the international community.

Her comments came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Cuba of sponsoring terrorism and supporting left-wing militant groups across the Western Hemisphere.

Rubio recently said that “virtually every left-wing, radical, violent terrorist group in the Western Hemisphere has at some point relied on support from Cuba.” He also argued that Cuba needed “systemic and serious reform” to avoid remaining a failed state that poses a threat to the United States.

Responding to the remarks, Mao said China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty and security and rejecting external interference.

“The US should heed the call from the international community to immediately stop its blockade, sanctions, coercion and pressure against Cuba,” she said.

Cuba has faced severe fuel shortages and widespread power outages in recent months following tighter US restrictions, including an oil embargo imposed in January.