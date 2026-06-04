Hakan Fidan will pay his first 2-day visit to Bangladesh on Friday, holding talks with top officials and discussing trade, security, regional developments

Turkish foreign minister to visit Bangladesh for talks on bilateral ties, regional issues Hakan Fidan will pay his first 2-day visit to Bangladesh on Friday, holding talks with top officials and discussing trade, security, regional developments

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official two-day visit to Bangladesh on Friday at the invitation of Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, according to diplomatic sources.

The sources said that the visit on Friday and Saturday will mark Fidan's first trip to Bangladesh. During his stay, he is expected to be received by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and hold talks with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

Fidan is also expected to visit refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, where more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar's civil war are currently sheltered.

He is scheduled to inspect humanitarian assistance projects carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent, the Turkish Diyanet Foundation and Türkiye's Health Ministry, and visit the Turkish Field Hospital operating in the camps.

During his meetings, Fidan is expected to congratulate Rahman on his election as president of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Various issues to be discussed

The Turkish foreign minister is expected to underline the deep-rooted ties between Türkiye and Bangladesh and express satisfaction that the momentum in bilateral relations has continued under Bangladesh's new government, which took office in February.

Fidan is also expected to emphasize the need to further strengthen cooperation in trade, defense industry, energy, education, culture, science and health, while reaffirming the shared goal of increasing bilateral trade volume from $1.35 billion in 2025 to $2 billion.

He is expected to reiterate Türkiye's determination to keep the Rohingya issue among the leading items on the global agenda and highlight Ankara's extensive humanitarian assistance since the beginning of the crisis, including support in healthcare, education, shelter, food and infrastructure.

Fidan is expected to stress that Türkiye will continue its assistance efforts in the coming period.

The minister is also expected to underline Bangladesh's strategic importance to stability, peace and security in South Asia, citing its strategic location and constructive regional role.

He is expected to note the importance Türkiye attaches to cooperation with Bangladesh on multilateral platforms, particularly the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation.

The two sides are also expected to exchange views on regional and global issues, including recent developments in the Middle East, Iran and South Asia.

Bangladesh's new government took office following general elections held on Feb. 12. Türkiye was represented at the Feb. 17 swearing-in ceremony by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Berris Ekinci, who was received by Prime Minister Rahman and also met Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman.

Bilateral relations

Khalilur Rahman, who became foreign minister in the new government formed in February and was nominated by Bangladesh for the presidency of the 81st UN General Assembly, made his first bilateral foreign visit to Türkiye on March 14 and later attended the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 17-19.

Türkiye's humanitarian assistance for Rohingya Muslims has exceeded $80 million.

Turkish support continues in refugee camps hosting more than 1 million Rohingya in Bangladesh through projects in healthcare, shelter, education and infrastructure led by TIKA, AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent and the Turkish Diyanet Foundation.

The Turkish Field Hospital established in Cox's Bazar in 2018 continues to provide medical services to around 1,000 patients daily, including Bangladeshi citizens. The facility employs 85 staff members, including 30 Turkish and 55 local personnel.

In addition to the activities of Turkish institutions such as TIKA, the Turkish Diyanet Foundation and the Turkish Red Crescent, Turkish non-governmental organizations also conduct humanitarian aid programs for Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis, including food parcel distribution, iftar meals during Ramadan and animal sacrifice campaigns during Eid al-Adha.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul