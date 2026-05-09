Vietnam-flagged vessel Astra had been designated under Russia-related executive orders

US removes Russian-linked oil tanker from sanctions blacklist Vietnam-flagged vessel Astra had been designated under Russia-related executive orders

The US Treasury Department updated its sanctions list Friday to remove a Russian-linked vessel while expanding designations for a Mexican resort allegedly tied to a drug cartel.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) delisted the Astra -- a Vietnam-flagged chemical and oil tanker previously sanctioned under Russia-related executive orders and linked to Sao Viet Petrol Transportation Company Limited.

No explanation was given for the change.

OFAC, in a separate move, added three new aliases to Kovay Gardens, a short-term accommodation business in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Nayarit, Mexico, now also identified as Marina Oasis Beachfront Resort, Navira Villas & Residences, and Vallarta Gardens.

The property remains allegedly linked to the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) under counter-narcotics and counter-terrorism executive orders.