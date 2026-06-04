Health Ministry says hundreds of medicines and medical consumables have run out in warehouses amid deepening financial crisis

Israel’s withholding of clearance revenues threatens lives of thousands of Palestinian patients: Health Ministry Health Ministry says hundreds of medicines and medical consumables have run out in warehouses amid deepening financial crisis

The lives of thousands of patients, including more than 4,000 cancer patients, are at risk after hundreds of medicines and medical supplies ran out of stock in Palestinian warehouses amid a deepening financial crisis caused by Israel’s continued withholding of clearance revenues, the Health Ministry warned Thursday.

The withheld funds, known as maqasa, are taxes collected on goods imported to the Palestinian territories, whether from Israel or through border crossings controlled by Israel. Tel Aviv collects the revenues on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

Beginning in 2019, Israel started deducting portions of the funds under various pretexts and has not transferred any of the revenues for more than a year. The total amount withheld now exceeds $5 billion.

The ministry said in a statement that more than 726 medicines and medical consumables have completely run out in central warehouses, warning that it is facing severe shortages of essential and life-saving medicines, cancer treatments and emergency stockpiles.

The crisis directly threatens the lives of more than 4,000 cancer patients, in addition to thousands of patients who rely on kidney dialysis, chronic disease treatment and specialized medical care, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 180 essential medicines out of 520 routinely supplied drugs have run out, while stocks of 50 cancer medications out of 97 treatment categories have been completely depleted.

Supplies of 79 laboratory materials and 265 specialized medical consumables have also been exhausted, reflecting the widening impact of the crisis on diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical services, the statement said.

The ministry said the worsening shortages were caused by Israel’s continued withholding of Palestinian clearance revenues for about 15 months.

“The revenues account for roughly 68% of government income, and their suspension has undermined the government’s ability to pay pharmaceutical companies and suppliers, slowing procurement operations,” it added.

It said the funding shortfall has directly affected the availability of medicines for chronic illnesses, cancer treatments and intensive care services, as well as critical medical supplies, including dialysis filters, microsurgical sutures, cardiac catheterization materials and stents.

The crisis has also forced the postponement of more than 11,000 scheduled surgeries because of shortages of medical supplies and reduced operational capacity at government hospitals.

The ministry said the Palestinian government continues efforts to maintain healthcare services and secure the most urgent needs, but warned that the continued withholding of clearance revenues threatens the stability of the health sector.

It called on the international community and UN and humanitarian organizations to intervene urgently to secure the release of the clearance revenues and provide emergency support to the healthcare sector.

The ministry warned of “serious consequences” for thousands of patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, kidney failure, chronic illnesses and other critical conditions.

It appealed to donors to urgently provide $50 million worth of life-saving medicines and support for essential drugs and medical consumables needed to ensure the continuity of healthcare services.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul