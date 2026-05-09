Israeli occupiers' attacks injure 4 Palestinians, including child, in southern West Bank

Four Palestinians, including a child, were injured Friday in attacks by Israeli occupiers in the southern occupied West Bank, while Israeli forces detained another Palestinian in occupied East Jerusalem, according to local sources.

Sources told Anadolu that Israeli occupiers assaulted a Palestinian man and his child in the Shuwayka area east of Al-Dhahiriya town in southern Hebron, injuring them along with a third Palestinian. No further details were available regarding the nature of the injuries.

In Bethlehem province, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli occupiers assaulted a Palestinian while he was on his land in the Wadi Seif area of Beit Fajjar town and seized his mobile phone.

Israeli forces also attacked several Palestinians with stun grenades while they were picnicking in the Solomon’s Pools area between the town of Al-Khader and the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem, in an attempt to force them to leave the area, according to the same source.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces detained a Palestinian identified as Yazan Jaber after storming the town of Issawiya northeast of the city, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

The occupied West Bank has seen escalating violence since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, including killings, arrests, home demolitions and settlement expansion, according to Palestinian officials.

At least 1,155 Palestinians have since been killed, about 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 arrested in the occupied West Bank, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref