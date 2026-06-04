Intelligence agencies of US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand claim Beijing using online job platforms to target governments, military personnel

Beijing slams Five Eyes intel alliance over 'espionage' after China accused of spying on job platforms Intelligence agencies of US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand claim Beijing using online job platforms to target governments, military personnel

For Five Eyes to 'accuse China of a spy threat is, in itself, ironic,' says Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing on Thursday slammed the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, accusing it of global "espionage" after the group warned that Chinese intelligence agencies were using job platforms such as LinkedIn to "lure" recruits with access to sensitive information.

"China’s military intelligence services are using an increasingly wide array of professional networking sites and online job platforms to target Five Eyes government and military personnel -- and anyone with access to classified or privileged information," the domestic security agencies of the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand said in a bulletin titled "Safeguarding Our Secrets" on Wednesday.

Targets include security clearance holders, particularly in defense, foreign affairs, security and intelligence; military personnel with knowledge of regional capabilities and activities; and individuals with direct or indirect access to government information, the agencies said.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday accused the Five Eyes alliance of being the world's "largest intelligence cooperation network," which has long conducted "large-scale systematic espionage activities globally."

"For such an organization to accuse China of a spy threat is, in itself, ironic," she told reporters in Beijing.

The Five Eyes bulletin said intelligence operatives or their affiliates pose as consultants, think tank staff or recruiters, posting jobs for foreign policy and defense analysts before "pressuring" successful applicants to provide "non-public" information for "unspecified clients who are associated with the Chinese government."

Beijing's military intelligence services "ultimately seek to acquire privileged military, political and economic intelligence that can provide China with a strategic and tactical advantage over the Five Eyes," the agencies said.

The recruits receive from a few hundred to several thousand dollars per report, and "may be offered more money in return for increasingly sensitive information," the bulletin said.