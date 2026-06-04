Global Islamic Economy Summit highlights Türkiye’s push to expand Islamic finance, investment flows

Türkiye aims to boost trade within Organization of Islamic Cooperation, says head of Investment and Finance Office

Türkiye underlined its commitment to strengthening the Islamic finance ecosystem as the 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit opened in Istanbul on Wednesday, bringing together policymakers, financial institutions, investors, business leaders and academics.

The summit, held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and organized as part of the AlBaraka Summit Series, is taking place at Halkbank’s headquarters in the Istanbul Financial Center. Anadolu is the global communication partner of the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Salim Arda Ermut, CEO of the Türkiye Wealth Fund, said Istanbul was a meaningful venue for the gathering and that the Istanbul Financial Center forms part of a long-term vision.

Ermut said the center has made significant progress since 2023, with major public institutions and regulatory authorities based there, and now hosts nearly 20,000 people.

He said the “One-Stop Office” service launched at the center would accelerate and simplify investment processes.

Referring to recent global economic challenges, Ermut said Islamic finance supports productive activity, long-term development, entrepreneurship and broader social welfare.

“As the Türkiye Wealth Fund, we see Islamic finance as an important part of our long-term strategy,” he said.

Ermut said the wealth fund had carried out significant Islamic finance transactions over the past two years, showing the importance of Islamic finance for Türkiye in terms of long-term capital.

“With this vision, we established Türkiye Katilim Sigorta and Türkiye Katilim Hayat to support participation finance,” he said.

“We are determined to support the growth of Islamic finance in the coming period,” he added.

Ermut said Islamic finance is more than an alternative source of financing, describing it as a way of rethinking capital and contributing to a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable financial system.

Call for distinct Islamic finance model

Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, deputy chairman of Ibn Haldun University’s Board of Trustees, said Istanbul has an important role to play in the future of Islamic finance.

Erdogan said Islamic finance discussions should not focus only on figures, adding that the field must preserve its civilizational and ethical anchor.

“When we talk about Islamic finance, we should not really focus only on the numbers,” he said. “We should not forget the anchor that will make us Islamic, that will make us different.”

He said Islamic finance should not merely imitate global finance, but should instead seek to create a distinct model centered on humanity, social welfare and long-term value.



“We should not disconnect from the fact that we have to focus on doing something else, not mimicking what is happening in global finance,” he said.

Erdogan also stressed the importance of education, heritage and investing in people, saying Muslim societies should build institutions capable of producing well-educated generations with confidence in their own intellectual tradition.

He said supporting Palestine and Gaza should also include long-term investment in people and education.

Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, head of the Turkish Presidency’s Investment and Finance Office, said Türkiye had seen positive developments in Islamic finance over the past year.

Daglioglu said the office is focused on internationalization, strategy development, ecosystem development, and infrastructure and capacity-building.

He said Türkiye is working to connect Islamic finance in the country with global markets, noting that delegations visited Gulf countries, the UK, Malaysia and Indonesia over the past year.

Daglioglu stressed the importance of Turkish companies’ access to Islamic financial instruments, including international markets and sukuk issuance.

“We want to increase trade within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. We have formed a task force,” he said, adding that it will be led by Prof. Dr. Mehmet Bulut.

He said Türkiye would continue working with the Islamic Development Bank Group on its Islamic finance strategy, with concrete documentation expected by the end of the year.

Daglioglu also said Türkiye wants to establish an open data bank covering data from development banks and build a digital platform bringing together accessible information related to capital markets.

He added that a new incentive period had begun at the Istanbul Financial Center following measures announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We will focus on private funds and make efforts for them to be positioned in Türkiye,” he said.