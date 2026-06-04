'Pace of progress depends on Serbia's own resolve,' Costa says in Belgrade

EU Council chief calls Western Balkans enlargement 'most important geopolitical investment' 'Pace of progress depends on Serbia's own resolve,' Costa says in Belgrade

European Council President Antonio Costa said Thursday that the EU's enlargement to the Western Balkans is the bloc's most important geopolitical investment as he spoke in Belgrade, the capital of candidate country Serbia.

"For us, the enlargement, namely to the Western Balkans, is the most important geopolitical investment that the European Union is doing," Costa said during a joint news briefing with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

As he outlined the requirements for Serbia's path toward EU membership, Costa stressed that the bloc was "not blackmailing" Serbia or "putting obstacles" in its way, but rather working closely with the Serbian authorities throughout the process.

"I'm here as I was last year to reaffirm the European Union's continued commitment to Serbia’s European perspective. In this time of global geopolitical uncertainty and economic instability, now more than ever, enlargement is not just an opportunity, it is a geostrategic necessity for Europe," he said.

Highlighting that enlargement is an investment in the continent's peace, stability, security and prosperity, Costa stressed that the process is also built on trust.

He expressed the bloc's support for Serbia's efforts, underscoring that the EU remains the country's "most significant partner in trade investment."

"We are ready to do more, but let me be clear that the pace of progress depends on Serbia's own resolve. Time is of the essence, and the European Union's door remains open, but the window for decisive action is now," Costa added.

He further stressed the need to foster regional cooperation and align with EU's policies and values in common foreign and security policy as main priorities that needs further focus throughout the accession process.

Costa also urged Serbia to accelerate reform on rule of law, media freedom and electoral framework.