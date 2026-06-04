Defense Minister Israel Katz says Israel will continue military operations in Lebanon as ceasefire ‘conditional on Hezbollah’s withdrawal from south of Litani River

Israel says southern Lebanon offensive ‘ongoing’ despite Washington ceasefire deal Defense Minister Israel Katz says Israel will continue military operations in Lebanon as ceasefire ‘conditional on Hezbollah’s withdrawal from south of Litani River

The Israeli army said Thursday it will continue its ongoing offensive in southern Lebanon despite a trilateral declaration issued in Washington announcing an agreement on a ceasefire, while Defense Minister Israel Katz said military operations will continue until Hezbollah is removed from areas south of the Litani River.

Since March 2, Israel has conducted a large-scale offensive in Lebanon that has killed more than 3,500 people, wounded over 10,600 others and displaced more than 1 million people, according to official figures.

“Fighting in southern Lebanon is ongoing, and the Israeli army continues to target Hezbollah facilities and infrastructure located in and near your villages,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on the US social media company X.

Adraee urged residents to avoid traveling south of the Zahrani River “until further notice,” warning that “anyone moving south is putting their life at risk.”

Separately, Katz said the ceasefire agreement reached with Beirut “remains conditional” on the removal of Hezbollah fighters from southern Lebanon.

“Members of the opposition should apologize and acknowledge the major achievement attained so far in Lebanon, both on the ground and politically,” Katz said in a statement.

Katz claimed that the declaration of principles reached by Israel and Lebanon under US mediation includes “a clear and unequivocal text” regarding the objective of disarming Hezbollah throughout Lebanon and condemning what he called Iranian involvement in Lebanon and the wider region.

“The ceasefire is conditional on first removing Hezbollah operatives from the entire area south of the Litani River and establishing a demilitarized zone,” he said.

He added that the Israeli army would continue military operations on the ground while maintaining its presence in a “security zone” inside Lebanon, including the Beaufort Castle area, and preventing the return of displaced residents.

At the conclusion of a fourth round of negotiations in Washington, Lebanon, Israel and the US announced in a joint statement that Beirut and Tel Aviv had agreed to implement a ceasefire.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the announcement.

According to the joint statement, the measures are intended to pave the way for a comprehensive peace and security agreement. Delegations discussed a security framework focused on guaranteeing the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of both Lebanon and Israel, including the dismantling of non-state armed groups and preventing their re-emergence.

The two sides also agreed to resume political and security tracks during the week beginning June 22 in an effort to reach a comprehensive agreement. According to the joint statement, the US will continue facilitating communication between the parties during the transitional period.

The Lebanese government is already implementing a plan to place all weapons under state control, including Hezbollah’s arms. The group, however, insists on retaining its weapons and maintains that it is a resistance movement confronting Israeli occupation.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some since decades ago and others since the 2023-2024 conflict. During the current offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory, marking the deepest incursion since 2000.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul