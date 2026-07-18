State Department urges Americans to exercise increased caution, warns of possible travel disruptions and threats to US interests abroad

US issues worldwide travel caution over Middle East tensions State Department urges Americans to exercise increased caution, warns of possible travel disruptions and threats to US interests abroad

The US Department of State on Saturday issued a worldwide travel caution for American citizens, citing heightened tensions in the Middle East and warning of potential security threats, travel disruptions and risks to US interests abroad.

"Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the department said in a statement.

"We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments," it added.

The department advised Americans worldwide, "and especially in the Middle East," to exercise increased caution and urged US citizens abroad to follow security alerts issued by the nearest US Embassy or Consulate.

It also warned that flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures could disrupt travel.

The State Department said US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted. It added that groups supportive of Iran could target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the US and Americans around the world.