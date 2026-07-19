Iran's Sirik, Hajiabad targeted in US attacks: Reports

An area near the districts of Sirik and Hajiabad in Hormozgan province of Iran was targeted early Sunday by the US, according to Mehr News and Tasnim News.

The attack in Sirik came at 1.30 am local time, the one against the Hajiabad district came at 2.10 am, said reports.

They said no casualties were reported and that residential and commercial infrastructure were not damaged in the attacks.

Washington announced that it launched a new wave of airstrikes Saturday against Iran on orders from the commander-in-chief, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on American social media platform X.

"Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," it said.

American service members were killed, and one is missing after Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan on Friday, CENTCOM said Saturday.

"On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks," it said.