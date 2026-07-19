Israeli forces cut down trees planted along roadsides in Bint Jbeil, says Lebanese media

Israel continues attacks against Lebanon Israeli forces cut down trees planted along roadsides in Bint Jbeil, says Lebanese media

The Israeli army continued attacks on areas in southern Lebanon on Saturday, with airstrikes, artillery shelling, explosions, sound-bomb attacks and tree-cutting operations that caused injuries, according to the Lebanese official National News Agency.

It said Israel shelled the town of Haris in the Bint Jbeil district of the Nabatieh Governorate, leaving an unspecified number of people injured.

Israeli forces cut down all trees in the same district that were planted along roadsides in the city of Bint Jbeil, according to the agency.

In the Tyre district of the South Governorate, Israeli forces fired several missiles early Saturday at neighborhoods in the town of Mansouri, near the Bayt al-Sayyad farm.

An Israeli drone also dropped two sound bombs on the al-Mashaa neighborhood between the towns of Majdal Zoun and Mansouri, while Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the same area, the agency reported.

In the Nabatieh district, the Israeli army carried out a large explosion on the outskirts of the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, according to the official news agency.

An Israeli drone also struck the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while Israeli warplanes bombed the town of Kfar Tibnit in the same district late Friday.

The Israeli army claimed it targeted a cell of Hezbollah drone operators in southern Lebanon, without specifying the location of the attack.

The military alleged that the strike followed the detection of a drone that it said had been launched near Israeli forces.

It added that the air force carried out a rapid strike targeting members of the cell in what it described as an effort to “eliminate the threat” they allegedly posed to troops.

Earlier Saturday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced that the death toll from the Israeli assault on the country had risen to 4,328, with 12,227 wounded since March 2.

Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon despite the two sides signing a US-sponsored “framework agreement” June 26. The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, beginning with two pilot areas.

The attacks also follow talks in Rome that addressed the start of an Israeli troop withdrawal from two areas in southern Lebanon.

Israel occupies areas of southern Lebanon, some of which it has held for decades, while others were seized during the 2023-2024 war and the assault that began last March.