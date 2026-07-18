US says naval blockade of Iran remains in effect

Gizem Nisa Demir
18 July 2026•Update: 18 July 2026
US forces continue to enforce a naval blockade against Iran in the Arabian Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday.
"American forces continue to strictly enforce the ongoing naval blockade against Iran," the command said in a post on the US social media platform X, alongside a photograph it said showed the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook transiting the Arabian Sea while an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter operated nearby.
CENTCOM said that, as of Saturday, US forces had redirected five commercial vessels and disabled another.