US says naval blockade of Iran remains in effect CENTCOM says US forces redirected 5 commercial vessels, disabled another

US forces continue to enforce a naval blockade against Iran in the Arabian Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday.

"American forces continue to strictly enforce the ongoing naval blockade against Iran," the command said in a post on the US social media platform X, alongside a photograph it said showed the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook transiting the Arabian Sea while an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter operated nearby.

CENTCOM said that, as of Saturday, US forces had redirected five commercial vessels and disabled another.