- State Department clears possible $1.96 billion weapons package for Riyadh and $484 million C-17 sustainment deal for Kuwait

US approves potential arms deals for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait - State Department clears possible $1.96 billion weapons package for Riyadh and $484 million C-17 sustainment deal for Kuwait

The US State Department has approved a potential $1.96 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia and a separate $484 million sustainment package for Kuwait, it said in a statement Wednesday.

The proposed sale to Saudi Arabia includes up to 10,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS-II) air-to-air guidance sections and up to 10,000 APKWS-II air-to-ground guidance sections.

The package also includes launchers, warheads, rocket motors, fuses, spare and repair parts, technical documentation, training equipment and logistics support services, according to the State Department.

The principal contractor for the Saudi sale would be BAE Systems, based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Separately, Washington approved a possible $484 million Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait for C-17 Sustainment and related equipment.

The Kuwait package includes aircraft components, parts and accessories, modification and support equipment, spare and repair parts, ground handling equipment, communications equipment, software support, technical documentation, training and logistics services.

