Argentina rally late to sink England, reach second straight World Cup final

Argentina defeated England 2-1 at Atlanta Stadium in the US on Wednesday to advance to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The opening half was a tense and closely contested affair, with both teams reluctant to take risks. The match was physical and frequently interrupted by fouls, although Argentina began to produce the first sustained passages of fluent football as the interval approached.

England were denied the chance to take a corner when the half-time whistle blew moments after Anthony Gordon had won one. Clear-cut opportunities were few and far between, with John Stones' header after the half-hour proving England's first notable effort. Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez also tested the defense with a powerful strike, while England’s Djed Spence impressed with several lively runs down the flank.

The Three Lions were aiming to reach their second World Cup semi-final in the past three tournaments, having last done so in Russia in 2018, where they were beaten 2-1 by Croatia after extra time.

England finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Declan Rice released Morgan Rogers down the right, and his low cross was met by Anthony Gordon, who darted in ahead of the Argentina defense to slot home the opener.

Argentina found their equalizer in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez collected a short corner, took a touch to set himself and drilled a low effort through a crowded penalty area and beyond Jordan Pickford.

With extra time looming, Argentina struck a dramatic winner in stoppage time. Lionel Messi won back possession before delivering a superb cross into the box, where substitute Lautaro Martinez rose to head home from close range in the 90+2nd minute and send the defending champions into the final.

Argentina's late goals earned them a ticket to the finals, where they will face Spain, while England will play France for 3rd place on Saturday.

