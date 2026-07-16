Officials say planning does not mean President Donald Trump or Pentagon has decided to launch operation against Caribbean island nation, according to CBS News

US examining military scenarios for Cuba, including thousands of troops: Report Officials say planning does not mean President Donald Trump or Pentagon has decided to launch operation against Caribbean island nation, according to CBS News

US military planners have been examining a range of options for possible action against Cuba, including an army-led air assault involving thousands of American soldiers, CBS News reported Wednesday.

The report cited multiple US officials with knowledge of the discussions as saying that the air assault would be carried out by the 101st Airborne Division, the only unit trained for such a mission.

The officials emphasized that the planning does not mean President Donald Trump or the Pentagon has decided to launch an operation.

Any military action against Cuba would face major challenges because significant US military resources remain tied to operations against Iran, the report said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has continued to favor a diplomatic transition to a technocratic Cuban government willing to pursue economic reforms. However, that effort has stalled despite increased US financial pressure on Cuba's military and its conglomerate, GAESA.

In a July 11 statement, Rubio said the regime and its "corrupt elites" continue to reject reform, instead "perpetuating their total control" and adherence to a "morally bankrupt Marxist ideology."

The State Department has also expanded sanctions targeting Cuban state-owned entities that "funnel revenue to the regime and paramilitary forces" that repress the Cuban people, including rapid response brigades.

The report cited officials as saying that the Pentagon held a concept-of-operations briefing last month to examine early-stage military options. Such contingency planning routinely evaluates mission objectives, troop requirements, logistics, timelines and risks.

With aircraft, intelligence assets and other capabilities already shifted to the Middle East, officials said a move against Cuba is unlikely in the near term, given renewed operations against Iran.

Behind the scenes, the Iran conflict has reportedly exposed tensions between President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Although Trump has publicly praised Hegseth and recent military operations, officials said he has privately expressed frustration with Operation Epic Fury, believing the administration missed an earlier opportunity to avoid a prolonged conflict by rejecting an Iranian proposal to limit its nuclear program.

Two officials told CBS News that Hegseth favored a tougher military approach despite concerns from Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. As the conflict has become longer and more complex than anticipated, Trump has reportedly grown increasingly dissatisfied.

Officials also said that Trump has been irritated by both Hegseth and Caine when they raised the limitations of military operations.

Some Defense Department and interagency officials have similarly criticized US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper, arguing that he overstated what military action against Iran could achieve, the report said, citing one of the sources.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly rejected those criticisms, saying the president "has been extraordinarily proud" of Hegseth and Cooper's leadership "throughout Operation Epic Fury, which completely destroyed Iran's ballistic missiles, production facilities, navy, air defenses and more." She added that the recent US strikes against Iran prove the US "can attack anywhere, anytime, and Iran can do nothing about it."

The report quoted Acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez as saying that "we do not comment on hypothetical military operations," adding he declined to discuss Hegseth's private conversations with President Trump.

