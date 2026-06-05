Financial Times reports Trump's lawyers rejected demands for financial documents sought by BBC, calling requests 'fishing expedition' amid legal battle over Panorama documentary

Trump team refuses BBC request for financial records in $10B defamation case: Report Financial Times reports Trump's lawyers rejected demands for financial documents sought by BBC, calling requests 'fishing expedition' amid legal battle over Panorama documentary

US President Donald Trump's legal team has refused to provide financial records sought by the BBC in a $10 billion defamation lawsuit, escalating a discovery dispute in a Florida court, according to a British daily.

Financial Times reported Friday that Trump sued the BBC over a 2024 Panorama documentary, alleging the broadcaster "intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively" edited his remarks to suggest he encouraged the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

He claims the program damaged "the value of his brand, properties and businesses" and caused financial and reputational harm.

According to court filings reviewed by the Financial Times, the BBC subpoenaed the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which controls the president's business assets and is managed by his son, Donald Trump Jr., seeking records related to the trust's holdings, assets, properties, and tax returns.

Lawyers for Trump and the trust objected, describing the requests as a "fishing expedition" and arguing that the trust, as a non-party, was not required to comply.

The broadcaster said Trump's efforts to delay proceedings appeared linked to "the flat refusal" of the trust to provide financial information, despite his claims of financial damage.

The BBC has also asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the documentary was never broadcast in the US and therefore falls outside the Florida court's jurisdiction.

In a statement to the Financial Times, a spokesperson for Trump's legal team said the BBC was liable for "intentionally and maliciously defaming him by distorting and manipulating his speech," adding: "No amount of attempted legal maneuvers can change that fact. President Trump will continue to hold accountable the BBC and all those who traffic in fake news."

The BBC declined to comment, the British daily noted.