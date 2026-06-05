Gunfire erupted after graduation ceremony in Fairfield, leaving 18-year-old dead and 3 others wounded, including 11-year-old child, say police

Teen killed, 3 injured in shooting outside California graduation ceremony, authorities confirm Gunfire erupted after graduation ceremony in Fairfield, leaving 18-year-old dead and 3 others wounded, including 11-year-old child, say police

An 18-year-old was killed and three others, including an 11-year-old child, were wounded when gunfire broke out outside a high school graduation ceremony in Fairfield, Northern California, on Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed Thursday.

ABC News reported that the shooting occurred around 7.15 pm (0215GMT) in the parking lot of Fairfield High School after a Sem Yeto High School graduation ceremony concluded, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Authorities said the victims included an 18-year-old who died at the scene, while an 11-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 25-year-old suffered injuries.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the community and noted that about 1,000 people attended the event, leaving investigators with hundreds of potential witnesses.

"Detectives are currently identifying and interviewing these witnesses and are actively following up on investigative leads," the department said in a statement.

Officials have not disclosed information about any suspect or suspects, and it remains unclear whether the deceased 18-year-old was among the graduating students.

"Our thoughts are with the individuals affected," the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said.