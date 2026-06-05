Germany’s failure to secure UN Security Council seat reflects growing international dissatisfaction with Berlin’s stance on Gaza conflict and its support for Israel, says Iran's Foreign Ministry

Iran says Germany’s UN Security Council defeat reflects global anger over Gaza, Iran policies Germany’s failure to secure UN Security Council seat reflects growing international dissatisfaction with Berlin’s stance on Gaza conflict and its support for Israel, says Iran's Foreign Ministry

Iran on Friday said Germany’s failure to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council reflects growing international dissatisfaction with Berlin’s stance on the Gaza conflict and its support for Israel.

In a statement posted on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described Germany’s unsuccessful bid for a seat on the 15-member council as “a stark rebuke from the international community.”

“Germany’s failure to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council –– for the first time in decades –– reflects growing global outrage over the German ruling establishment’s irresponsible, hypocritical, and complicit stance toward the genocide in Gaza and US-Israel’s military aggression against Iran,” Baghaei said.

He accused Germany of being one of Israel’s largest suppliers of weapons and alleged that Berlin had consistently justified Israeli actions against Palestinians.

Baghaei also criticized Germany’s response to recent tensions between Israel and Iran, saying that Berlin failed to condemn Israeli actions and instead supported them politically.

“The world is changing. Nations are no longer judging governments by their lofty rhetoric about international law, but by their actual behavior,” he said.

“Those who choose to ignore this shift will inevitably pay a heavy diplomatic price.”

Germany this week failed to win enough support in a UN General Assembly vote for one of the available non-permanent seats on the Security Council, marking a rare setback for Berlin’s multilateral diplomacy efforts.

German officials have expressed disappointment over the outcome, while pledging to continue supporting international peace and security initiatives through the United Nations and other global institutions.