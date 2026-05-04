'We're leading China in AI,' says US president

Trump calls upcoming meeting with Xi 'very important' 'We're leading China in AI,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Monday emphasized the significance of his upcoming visit to China to meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later in May.

Speaking at a small business summit at the White House, Trump characterized the technological rivalry between the two countries as competitive but cordial.

"We're leading China in AI. And I'm going to go see President Xi in two weeks. I look forward to that… We have very friendly competition, but it'll be actually a very important trip," Trump said.