'We are, in the fullest sense, fighting this war side by side with a country whose potential nuclear weapons program the United States government officially refuses to acknowledge,' more than 30 House Democrats write

Dozens of US House Democrats demand Trump disclose details about Israel's nuclear program 'We are, in the fullest sense, fighting this war side by side with a country whose potential nuclear weapons program the United States government officially refuses to acknowledge,' more than 30 House Democrats write

More than 30 Democrats in the US House of Representatives penned a letter Tuesday, demanding the Trump administration publicly acknowledge Israel's clandestine nuclear weapons program.

Israel has never formally declared the program's existence, and US officials have spent decades maintaining a purposeful ambiguity on it. But the congressional Democrats, led by Joaquin Castro, are demanding that era come to an end amid the stalled US-Israeli war with Iran.

"We are, in the fullest sense, fighting this war side by side with a country whose potential nuclear weapons program the United States government officially refuses to acknowledge," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as US President Donald Trump's national security advisor.

"The risks of miscalculation, escalation, and nuclear use in this environment are not theoretical," they said. "Congress has a constitutional responsibility to be fully informed about the nuclear balance in the Middle East, the risk of escalation by any party to this conflict, and the administration's planning and contingencies for such scenarios. We do not believe we have received that information."

The lawmakers noted that Iran targeted Israel's nuclear facilities in the southern city of Dimona during this year's war, asking Rubio questions about the site, including whether it produces fissile material for a bomb, including plutonium.

They argued that maintaining a policy of ambiguity on Israel's nuclear program "makes coherent nonproliferation policy in the Middle East impossible, for Iran, for Saudi Arabia, and for every other state in the region making decisions based on their perceptions of the capabilities of their neighbors."

"The public record strongly and consistently supports the conclusion that Israel possesses nuclear weapons," they wrote.

The Democrats cited public information disclosed by Mordechai Vanunu, a technician at the Negev Nuclear Research Center, who presented evidence of Israel's nuclear weapons program to the British media in 1986, as well as a US intelligence assessment from 1974 that was not made public until 2008, as evidence that the program exists.

They also pointed to testimony from then-Defense Secretary nominee Robert Gates, who confirmed during his confirmation hearing that Israel has nuclear weapons while discussing Iran's ambitions.

"They are surrounded by powers with nuclear weapons —Pakistan to their east, the Russians to the north, the Israelis to the west and us in the Persian Gulf," he said.

Gates previously served as CIA director before he took the top post at the Pentagon during the George W. Bush administration.

In addition to questions about Dimona, the lawmakers asked Rubio to inform them about how many nuclear weapons Israel possesses, as well as which nuclear warheads and launchers it has, and whether Israel has notified the US of any doctrine it has, or red lines it has established for the use of the doomsday weapons.

The lawmakers asked Rubio to respond by May 18.