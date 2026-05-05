UN welcomes ceasefire announced by Ukraine, Russia Antonio Guterres 'looks forward to their successful implementation,' says spokesperson

The UN on Tuesday welcomed the recent ceasefire announcement by Ukraine and Russia.

Responding to a question on the announcement of ceasefires by Kyiv and Moscow, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement: "We welcome the unilateral ceasefire announced by Ukraine, to begin on the night of 5 to 6 May, as well as the one by the Russian Federation, to take place over 8 and 9 May.

"The Secretary-General looks forward to their successful implementation, and reiterates his call for a full, immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire, leading to a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions."

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire for May 8-9 “in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people’s victory in the Great Patriotic War.”

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said Moscow would take “all necessary” measures to ensure security during the celebrations and warned of a “massive” retaliatory missile strike if the celebration is disrupted.

Following that announcement, Zelenskyy declared a ceasefire with Russia starting at midnight in Kyiv, saying, "Human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration.”

He added that no official request had been made to Ukraine regarding the “cessation of hostilities” announced by Moscow during Victory Day celebrations in Russia.