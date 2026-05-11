Tehran rejects US plan, as it would have meant submission to Trump’s 'excessive demands,' according to Press TV

Iran seeks compensation from US, stresses sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz: Report Tehran rejects US plan, as it would have meant submission to Trump’s 'excessive demands,' according to Press TV

Iran’s latest counterproposal to a US peace plan calls for compensation from the United States and stresses Tehran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported early Monday.

The report said it also demands an end to sanctions and the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad.

Tehran rejected the US plan because it would have required submission to President Donald Trump’s “excessive demands,” the report said.

Iran’s response also emphasized the “fundamental rights of the Iranian nation.”

Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform that he had reviewed Iran’s latest response and described it as “totally unacceptable.”

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a specified deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

