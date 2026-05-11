Army says reconnaissance drone was intercepted by integrated air defense systems in southwestern Iran

Iran says its air defenses shot down ‘enemy drone’ Army says reconnaissance drone was intercepted by integrated air defense systems in southwestern Iran

The Iranian army said early Monday that its air defense systems downed an “enemy reconnaissance drone” in the country’s southwestern region.

The army’s public relations office said the drone was intercepted and destroyed by the country’s integrated air defense network, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.

The statement said the drone was brought down by units operating under the command of Iran’s joint air defense headquarters in southwestern Iran.

The incident came amid growing tensions after US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected Tehran’s latest response to an American peace plan, calling it “totally unacceptable.”​​​​​​​

