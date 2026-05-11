In phone call, 2 sides stress 'continuation of cooperation in the defense and security fields to confront shared challenges'

Top Jordanian, Syrian diplomats discuss strengthening relations, regional de-escalation In phone call, 2 sides stress 'continuation of cooperation in the defense and security fields to confront shared challenges'

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani on Sunday discussed strengthening ties between their countries, in addition to efforts to restore calm to the region.

In a phone call, the two sides emphasized "the continuation of cooperation in the defense and security fields to confront shared challenges," according to a Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement.

They also discussed "ways to enhance fraternal relations between the Kingdom and Syria, in addition to efforts to restore calm in the region."

The top diplomats stressed "the importance of the practical progress achieved by the two brotherly countries in strengthening relations and institutionalizing cooperation in various fields within the shared vision of building genuine integrated relations that will positively impact Jordan and Syria."

They affirmed their commitment to "continuing to work within a pragmatic framework to expand cooperation in economic, trade, investment, and other vital sectors."

Safadi and al-Shaibani also called for "supporting efforts to end the dangerous escalation in the region and to reach a solution that establishes security and stability based on principles that address all the root causes of the tension, respect international law, the sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs."

Safadi stressed "Jordan's unwavering support for Syria in its reconstruction process and in protecting its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and condemned Israeli interventions and attacks on its territory and security."

Last April, Jordan and Syria signed some 10 agreements and memoranda of understanding for cooperation in more than 21 sectors, including energy, water, and education, as part of an intensive diplomatic and economic effort aimed at revitalizing bilateral partnerships.



*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul

