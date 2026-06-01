Order comes as Israel continues attacks despite US-mediated truce extended through early July

Netanyahu orders attacks on Beirut's Dahiyeh despite Lebanon ceasefire Order comes as Israel continues attacks despite US-mediated truce extended through early July

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ordered the army to carry out strikes in Beirut's Dahiyeh district, claiming the attacks were a response to Hezbollah's "repeated violations" of the ongoing ceasefire in Lebanon.

Netanyahu claimed he and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the army to "strike terrorist targets" in the area.

The order came despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended through early July.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.

