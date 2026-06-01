- Eurosatory, held biennially near Paris, is among world's largest defense and security exhibitions

France bars official Israeli participation in Eurosatory defense exhibition - Eurosatory, held biennially near Paris, is among world's largest defense and security exhibitions

French government to prohibit establishment of Israeli national pavilion, restrict Israeli defense companies from displaying offensive combat systems

France has informed Israel’s Defense Ministry that official Israeli participation will not be permitted at this month’s edition of the Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris, according to the Israeli ministry.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said the French government had decided to prohibit the establishment of an official Israeli national pavilion at the exhibition, one of Europe’s largest international arms fairs.

The ministry added that the French decision also restricts Israeli defense companies from displaying offensive combat systems, allowing only air defense-related products to be exhibited.

It called the French decision “a disgraceful decision, one that reeks of political and commercial calculation, and regrettably, it comes as no surprise.”

The latest move comes amid growing tensions between Paris and Tel Aviv over Israel’s offensives in Gaza and Lebanon, with mounting international scrutiny of arms exports and defense ties associated with the ongoing conflicts.

Eurosatory, held biennially near Paris, is among the world's largest defense and security exhibitions, attracting military officials, government representatives and defense manufacturers from dozens of countries.