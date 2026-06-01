EU Council chief urges Bosnia to speed up reforms to advance accession talks - Antonio Costa calls for adoption of judiciary system and appointment of chief negotiator

European Council President Antonio Costa on Monday urged Bosnia and Herzegovina to accelerate reforms needed to move forward in its European Union accession process, saying the country is only "a few steps away" from opening the next phase of negotiations.

Speaking in Sarajevo at the start of his Western Balkans tour, Costa said Bosnia and Herzegovina must decide whether it is prepared to undertake the necessary work to share a common future within the EU.

"You are only a few steps away from the next tangible phase in the opening of accession negotiations – now is the time to focus on your goal and accelerate the pace of reforms," he said.

Costa stressed that while the path toward EU membership remains challenging, there are achievable measures that could quickly advance the country's candidacy if authorities align more closely with EU legislation.

"The road ahead is demanding but there are some low-hanging fruits to seize if you deliver on the alignment with the European Union legislation," he said.

He specifically called on Bosnia and Herzegovina to adopt the two remaining reforms of its judiciary system and appoint a chief negotiator for accession talks.

Costa reiterated that EU membership remains a sovereign choice for Bosnia and Herzegovina and emphasized that enlargement is a strategic investment in peace, stability and security across Europe.

Costa's visit comes ahead of a summit between EU leaders and Western Balkan partners later this week, as Brussels seeks to reinvigorate the enlargement process amid growing geopolitical challenges.