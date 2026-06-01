Türkiye's BIST 100 up at Monday's close Borsa Istanbul earns over 41 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 13,703.96 points on Monday, up 0.3% day-by-day.

After starting the week at 13,722.47 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 41.21 points from the previous close.

The lowest value of the index was 13,675.98, while the daily high was 13,922.45.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.3 trillion Turkish liras ($291.9 billion), with a trading volume of 204 billion liras ($4.45 billion).

A total of 59 stocks on the index rose and 38 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,474 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $96.7 as of 1540GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 45.9010, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.4020, and the British pound traded for 61.7710 liras.