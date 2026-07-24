Incident occurred Thursday night in Tank district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders neighboring Afghanistan

10 killed, including security personnel, in suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan Incident occurred Thursday night in Tank district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders neighboring Afghanistan

At least 10 people, mostly security personnel, were killed Friday in a suicide bombing in Pakistan, according to security sources.

The incident occurred Thursday night in the Tank district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders neighboring Afghanistan, sources said.

It was a targeted attack on a security post, they added.

There are reports of injuries among more soldiers and policemen.

Pakistan security forces have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack.