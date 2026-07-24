10 killed, including security personnel, in suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan

Anadolu staff
24 July 2026•Update: 24 July 2026
At least 10 people, mostly security personnel, were killed Friday in a suicide bombing in Pakistan, according to security sources.
The incident occurred Thursday night in the Tank district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders neighboring Afghanistan, sources said.
It was a targeted attack on a security post, they added.
There are reports of injuries among more soldiers and policemen.
Pakistan security forces have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack.