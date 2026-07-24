Antalya's historic old town prepares for influx of COP31 visitors Historic boutique hotels in city's centuries-old Kaleici district are nearing full occupancy

Local tourism officials are preparing cultural, sustainability initiatives as the city readies to welcome visitors attending COP31

Antalya's centuries-old Kaleici district, the historic heart of Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city, is emerging as one of the top accommodation choices for independent participants attending this year's UN climate summit, as hotels in the area near full occupancy ahead of COP31.

The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, ministers, diplomats, scientists, and climate experts to negotiate global action on climate change.

Preparations are underway under the coordination of Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and the Antalya Governor's Office, covering security, transportation, health care, accommodation and logistics, while the tourism sector is also gearing up for the event.

The summit will coincide with the end of Antalya's peak tourism season. Hotels in the resort districts of Belek and Kundu are expected to host heads of state, ministers and other senior officials, while many delegates traveling independently are opting to stay in Kaleici.

Surrounded by ancient Roman walls and overlooking Antalya's harbor, Kaleici is known for its narrow streets, restored Ottoman-era houses and monuments reflecting Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman heritage.



Historic boutique hotels in the district are approaching full occupancy for the conference period as local authorities pursue projects aimed at making the neighborhood a model for sustainable, low-carbon tourism while preserving its historic character.

'Occupancy rates are high'

Alp Ozel, president of the Antalya Touristic Hoteliers and Pensioners Association (ANTOB), told Anadolu that hotel bookings for November have been encouraging.

Noting that Kaleici has around 180 accommodation businesses, he said: "We are monitoring online booking platforms, and demand for that period is very strong. Occupancy rates are high, and some businesses have already stopped taking reservations for those dates."

Ozel said Kaleici, which has been continuously inhabited for about 2,500 years and features Greek, Seljuk and Ottoman architectural influences, will offer visitors an opportunity to experience Türkiye's historical and cultural heritage during the summit.

Sustainability projects planned

Ozel said preparations for COP31 are being carried out under the coordination of Antalya Governor Hulusi Sahin, with projects designed to introduce international visitors to Turkish culture.

Restaurants will serve regional cuisine, while workshops showcasing traditional Turkish handicrafts are also planned.

He added that initiatives aligned with the goals of the climate summit will also be introduced, including measures to promote recycling, reduce plastic use, restrict access for fossil fuel-powered vehicles and improve energy efficiency in the district.