Child among 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire Strike on police station in Gaza City kills child as Israeli military intensifies attacks

A child was among three Palestinians killed Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing violations of a ceasefire in place since October 2025, Palestinian officials and medical sources said.

Gaza’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that Israeli warplanes struck the Sheikh Radwan police station in northern Gaza City, killing a child and wounding several police officers and personnel.

Medical sources said a Palestinian was killed and three others were injured when an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle near Kuwait Roundabout on Salah al-Din Street, southeast of Gaza City.

The three wounded were taken to Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp, while the body of the victim was transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was killed and a second critically wounded in a drone strike that hit a group of civilians on Al-Jalaa Street in northern Gaza City.

Separately, local sources and witnesses said Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward areas east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, alongside artillery shelling, with no immediate reports of casualties.

The attacks were the latest Israeli violations of the ceasefire that has been in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025.

The ceasefire followed two years of a genocidal war that has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 172,000 since October 2023, while causing widespread destruction to about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul