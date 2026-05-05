Germany: Lebanon must not become war zone where civilians pay price Foreign Minister tells Israeli counterpart that civilian suffering in southern Lebanon will not make Israel safer

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned Israel on Tuesday against turning southern Lebanon into a battlefield, saying civilians should not bear the cost of the conflict with Hezbollah.

Wadephul said Germany is “deeply concerned” about the situation in southern Lebanon, where Israel has expanded its military offensive since March.

“We condemn Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel in the strongest possible terms. They must finally end,” Wadephul said alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar after a meeting in Berlin. “At the same time, Lebanon must not become a war zone where civilians pay the price, where the younger generation grows up in the ruins of their homes — that won’t make Israel’s neighborhood any safer.”

Germany’s top diplomat said stabilizing Lebanon depends on strengthening the Lebanese state so it can effectively enforce its monopoly on the use of force. He also voiced Berlin’s support for direct Lebanese-Israeli talks.

“I encourage both sides to take this step further,” he said. “What is needed now is a viable agreement to protect civilians on both sides of the Blue Line, ensure the safety of UNIFIL peacekeepers, and achieve long-term peace.”

Since March 2, Israel’s offensive in Lebanon has killed nearly 2,700 people, wounded 8,264 and displaced more than 1.6 million -- about one-fifth of the population -- according to official figures.

A 10-day ceasefire that took effect April 17 was later extended to May 17, but Israel has continued daily violations, including airstrikes and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon.