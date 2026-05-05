Military spokesman rejects Abu Dhabi accusations, issues warning over use of UAE soil

Iran denies attacking UAE, warns of ‘decisive response’ if strikes launched from its territory Military spokesman rejects Abu Dhabi accusations, issues warning over use of UAE soil

Iran’s armed forces denied carrying out any missile or drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates in recent days, Iranian state media IRIB reported Tuesday.

IRIB, citing a statement by a spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said no such operations had been conducted, adding that any action would have been “clearly and officially announced.”

The spokesman also rejected accusations by the UAE Defense Ministry as “baseless.”

He warned that if any attack against Iran originates from the UAE territory, Tehran would respond with a “decisive and regret-inducing” retaliation.

He also accused the UAE of allowing US and Israeli forces to operate from its territory, urging Emirati authorities not to become a base for what he described as hostile powers.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, including a second consecutive day of reported strikes targeting the UAE.

Authorities in the UAE said air defenses intercepted waves of missiles, cruise missiles and drones launched from Iran, with an earlier attack causing a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.