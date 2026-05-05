Texas shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured; police say it was not random Suspect, 69, arrested after business meeting turns violent in Carrollton

A business dispute escalated into a deadly shooting across two shopping centers in the US state of Texas on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and three others wounded.

“There are two confirmed deceased individuals, and three are in stable condition,” Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo told reporters.

He clarified that the violence was “not a random act,” noting the victims were meeting the suspect for a “business purpose” before gunfire erupted.

Officers initially responded to reports of a shooting at Cape Town Plaza around 9:57 a.m. local time (1457 GMT) before tracking the suspect to a second location known as Koreatown.

Undercover units used police technology to locate the suspect’s vehicle, leading to a brief foot pursuit, Arredondo said.

The suspect, identified as Seung Han, 69, was taken into custody without further incident.

While the specific cause of the dispute remains under investigation, Arredondo emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public.